French farmers persist in blocking highways around Paris

On Tuesday, farmers persisted in blocking highways around France's capital as part of their ongoing protest against the government's agricultural policies and European Union regulations, as reported by local media.



Despite Premier Gabriel Attal's announcement last Friday to abandon a proposed agricultural fuel tax hike, many farmers remained dissatisfied and chose to escalate their nationwide protests, while some groups concluded their demonstrations.



According to a French news agency, nearly 800 tractors arrived to block the eight highways surrounding Paris, which had been targeted since Monday afternoon.



Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau, who pledged to unveil new measures within 48 hours, is scheduled to travel to Brussels on Wednesday to assess the situation.



Leader Emmanuel Macron is slated to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, the Leader of the EU Commission, on Thursday in Brussels to discuss the agricultural sector's situation.



In addition to scrapping the plan to incrementally raise the tax on agricultural fuels by €0.03 (USD0.03) annually until 2030, Premier Attal vowed to streamline administrative procedures and expedite the distribution of aid for financial emergencies.



The protesting farmers also raised concerns about the Egalim law, designed to safeguard farmers' income during negotiations with industry and supermarkets, which they viewed as another contentious issue.

