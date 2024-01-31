US, China initiate joint counter-narcotics working group to combat illicit synthetic drugs

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United States and China initiated a joint counter-narcotics working group aimed at combating the global production and trafficking of illicit synthetic drugs, particularly fentanyl.



This collaborative effort follows a summit held last year in San Francisco, California, during which US Leader Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement to enhance cooperation in the fight against illegal drug trade. Their mutual objectives included working together to minimize the flow of precursor chemicals and pill presses that contribute to the fentanyl crisis.



"By working to disrupt the flow of fentanyl, this effort aims to save lives in the United States and around the world and halt the corruption and violence of drug traffickers," the White House stated in a release.



According to the statement, both the United States and China emphasized the necessity of coordinating law enforcement actions to combat the illegal drug trade. They highlighted the importance of addressing the misuse of precursor chemicals, pill presses, and associated equipment used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs. Additionally, they underscored the importance of targeting the illicit financing of transnational criminal organization networks.



Furthermore, the delegations emphasized the significance of engaging in multilateral fora to address the challenges posed by synthetic drugs. They also discussed the importance of regularly sharing information to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the evolving illicit threats posed by synthetic drugs. This commitment to collaboration and information-sharing reflects the shared goal of both countries to combat the global scourge of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

