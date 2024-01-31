Sushmita Sen: I Learned Kalaripayattu From A Professional

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the lead in the thriller series 'Aarya', revealed that for the show, she learned Kalaripayattu from a professional, adding how she adores action sequences.
Sushmita caused a stir on the internet with snapshots of her Kalaripayattu practice. Not just about posing, the seasoned actress took lessons from a pro to embody both the stance and fierceness.
Sushmita, who portrays the character of Aarya Sareen said:“I absolutely adore action sequences. I've developed a mindset to embrace every opportunity, even if it involves risks. To prepare for these action-packed moments, I learned Kalaripayattu from a professional.”
“It left me wondering why I didn't try it earlier. It's not just about strength; it's also an expression of vulnerability, something you can see on my face during those scenes,” added the former Miss Universe.
Kalaripayattu is a martial art form that originated in Kerala. It includes strikes, kicks, grappling, preset forms, weaponry, and healing methods.
'Aarya Antim Vaar' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.
