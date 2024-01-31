Saanand Verma Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Film ’Vijay 69’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Saanand Verma, who is best known for his work in sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' has opened up on working alongside Anupam Kher in the movie 'Vijay 69', calling it a great learning experience.

Sharing about his working experience in the film, Saanand said:“Vijay 69 was a great experience as I have worked with Anupam Kher for the first time. Being a legendary actor, I learned a lot from him. He is so cool, and is always giving his 100 per cent to his craft. It was a great learning experience.”

“I have grown up watching his films and I admire his talent. The director Akshay Roy is amazing, and was always providing enough creative freedom for actors to think, improvise, and create something special. And at the same time, he is a great human being-polite, humble, and incredibly down-to-earth. It was a real pleasure to work with him, he has appreciated my work,” he shared.

He went on to add:“I got to know that he has a folder on his laptop with the name 'amazing actors,' and in that folder he has kept my audition in, so I find myself to be quite fortunate.”

The film is produced by YRF Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Saanand has also featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Raniganj'.

