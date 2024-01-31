Yogi Appoints Prashant Kumar As UP's Acting DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has appointed DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar as the new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh.
He will take over from Vijay Kumar, action DGP who retires later today.
A 1990 batch IPS officer, Prashant Kumar is one of the most trusted officers of Yogi government and he has also been rewarded for it. Prashant Kumar has played an important role in improving the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Before this, he was posted as ADG of Meerut.
This will be the fourth consecutive term that Uttar Pradesh has got an action DGP.
Earlier, D. S. Chauhan, R. K. Vishwakarma and Vijay Kumarhad served as acting DGP.
--IANS
amita/svn
MENAFN31012024000231011071ID1107790446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.