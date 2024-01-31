AU Removes Hostel Assistant Superintendent Accused Of Assaulting Student

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 31 (IANS) The Allahabad University (AU) administration has ordered the removal of an assistant superintendent of a hostel after a group of varsity students continued their protest on the second consecutive day on Tuesday against an alleged assault on a fellow student.

The students were demanding suspension of assistant superintendent of SSL hostel, the proctor and AU police outpost in-charge Vinay Singh.

They held demonstrations outside the varsity gate near its central library, and staged a road blockade for around three hours causing inconvenience to other students and teachers.

It was only after the AU administration issued orders for removal of SSL hostel assistant superintendent Atul Narain Singh from his post that the students lifted the road blockade on Tuesday evening.

