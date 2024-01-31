Tipu Sultan’S Statue Garlanded With Slippers; K’Taka Town Tense

(MENAFN- IANS) Raichur, (Karnataka) Jan 31 (IANS) Karnataka's Sirwar town in Raichur District is tense following the violation of the statue of the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru, Tipu Sultan on Wednesday.

Some miscreants garlanded the statue of Tipu Sultan with slippers in the wee hours of Wednesday and the people came to know about it in the morning, leading to widespread anger.

A large number of people have come out in the open condemning the incident and are staging a protest at the Tipu Circle.

They have also blocked the road and torched tyres at the protest site, demanding immediate arrest of the people behind the vandalism.

Police have rushed to the spot and are checking CCTV footage to get clues about the miscreants.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

