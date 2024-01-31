Apple Customers To Get Major Changes For Upcoming Iphone Ios 18

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Apple is planning to make major changes in the operating system for the upcoming iPhone, iOS 18, as the upcoming system is considered as one of the biggest upgrades to the iOS system.

The company is expected to reveal many advantages based on artificial intelligence (AI), which is the current trend in operating systems for consumer devices, the American Bloomberg Agency reported.

Apple had previously revealed its intention to support the RCS messaging standard, as it will work with (iMessage) messaging application, allowing users to exchange messages between Android phones and iPhones easily; as an alternative to traditional SMS and MMS messages. RCS messages also allow the sending of high-quality texts, images, video clips, voice messages and large files. Besides supporting emojis, message writing indicators, better encryption than traditional messages and other features.

The agency indicated that the iOS 18 operating system will include generative artificial intelligence technologies that will improve the performance of the voice assistant (Siri) in interacting with users, in addition to including these technologies in applications such as Messages, Pages, and Keynote, including its various platforms such as Apple Music and Xcode.

The iOS 18 system is expected to be announced during the Apple Developers Conference this year, and will be released to all users next September. (QNA)

Tags#Apple #iOS 18