International Monetary Fund revises global economic growth forecast up for 2024

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its global economic growth forecast upwards for 2024 on Tuesday, citing improvements in some leading economies. The projected global growth for this year stands at 3.1 percent, up by 0.2 percentage points from its previous forecast in October. Meanwhile, the estimate for 2025 remains unchanged at 3.2 percent.



The IMF attributed this upward revision to the better-than-expected resilience observed in the United States and several major emerging markets and developing economies. Additionally, fiscal support from China contributed to the improved outlook, as outlined in the January edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook report.



However, both the 2024 and 2025 growth figures fall short of the historical annual average of 3.8 percent, primarily due to factors such as tight monetary policies, the withdrawal of fiscal support, and low productivity growth, according to the report.



The IMF anticipates a faster-than-expected decline in inflation, driven by easing supply disruptions and restrictive monetary policies. Global headline inflation is forecasted to decrease to 5.8 percent in 2024 and further to 4.4 percent in 2025.



In terms of specific economies, the US economy is projected to grow by 2.1 percent in 2024, reflecting an upward revision of 0.6 percentage points attributed to statistical carryover effects from the stronger-than-expected growth observed last year. However, the growth forecast for the US economy in 2025 has been revised downward to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent.



The IMF also raised its growth projection for China by 0.4 percentage points to 4.6 percent in 2024. This adjustment is credited to stronger-than-expected growth in 2023 and increased government spending on capacity building to address natural disasters, according to the IMF report.

