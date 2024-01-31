African Union expresses ‘deep regret’ as 3 nations decide to withdraw from ECOWAS

(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) conveyed "deep regret" on Tuesday following the decision made by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger over the weekend to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the African Union Commission, issued a statement urging regional leaders to escalate dialogue between the leadership of ECOWAS and the three countries involved.



The declaration mentioned that the African Union Commission is eager “to provide all the assistance in its power for the success of the logic of fraternal dialogue.”



Faki further urged for “combined efforts so that the irreplaceable unity of ECOWAS is preserved and African solidarity strengthened.”



The three neighboring countries in the volatile Sahel region, namely Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, collectively declared their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday. They cited the bloc's perceived subservience to "foreign powers" as a primary reason for their decision.



On Monday, the foreign ministers representing the military-led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger individually informed the ECOWAS Commission of their respective decisions to withdraw from the bloc. They accused ECOWAS of "deviation from its founding ideals" as a central reason for their departure.



According to the bloc's treaty, member states seeking to withdraw from ECOWAS are required to provide a written one-year notice. However, despite this stipulation, the relations between ECOWAS and Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have been strained. This tension escalated following military coups in Mali in 2020, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Niger in July of the same year.



In response to these coups, ECOWAS imposed significant sanctions on the affected countries, exacerbating the already fraught relationship between the regional bloc and its member states.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790426