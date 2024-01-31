Katara's Events Provide Exceptional And Entertaining Atmosphere

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara continues its activities accompanying the Asian Cup, amid a large audience of different nationalities and age groups, who followed the artistic performances of the Qatari Ardha and the Qatari Armed Forces Music Battalion show in Al Hikma Square with great passion and enthusiasm.

The interactive workshops received wide participation from children, and the artistic evenings organised by the Oud Centre were distinguished by the participation of famous and emerging artists, which created a unique and inspiring atmosphere.

Today, on January 31, the centre will organise a Gulf evening by artist Faisal Najm at the Oud Center, Building No. 6.

Al Mathaq street in Katara is witnessing a remarkable turnout by visitors and fans, who flock to the Cultural District to watch the events accompanying the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, as the shops spread on this street offer them the opportunity to enjoy a diverse and rich menu of the most delicious fast food and local, Arab and international dishes.

On the other hand, many of Katara's visitors and guests expressed their happiness and joy in visiting Al Mathaq street, where they find all the delicious food and hot and cold drinks, in addition to the warm welcome and hospitality.

Moreover, the foundation is preparing to launch the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2024 at Katara Corniche from tomorrow, February 1 to 11 with the participation of 27 countries from around the world.

Katara has organised a group of activities accompanying the festival, including art exhibitions and educational and entertainment workshops. Among these exhibitions include the Horses Exhibition by artist André Guimarães, the Horses and Colours Exhibition by artists Ali Al Nazir and Mahasen Al Ahrash, and the Thanaya Gallery, which will present paintings by a group of Qatari artists.