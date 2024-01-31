Commander Of Amiri Guard Discusses Cooperation With Moroccan Counterpart

Commander of the Amiri Guard H E Lieutenant General Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met at Barzan Camp on Monday with Commander of the Moroccan Royal Guard Lieutenant General Abdelaziz Chater and the accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country. They discussed relations in military field and ways to develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers of the Amiri Guard.

