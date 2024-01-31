Al Muraikhi Discusses Bilateral Ties With Spain's Ambassador

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.