New York Attorney General files lawsuit against Citibank for rejecting to repay fraud victims

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Citibank, accusing the financial institution of negligence in safeguarding and compensating victims of fraud.



The lawsuit asserts that Citibank has inadequately implemented robust online security measures to prevent unauthorized access to accounts, provided misleading information to account holders regarding their rights following account breaches and fund theft, and unlawfully refused reimbursement to victims of fraudulent activities.



According to the Office of the Attorney General, Citibank's response to fraudulent incidents has been insufficient and delayed. The lawsuit alleges that numerous New York customers have suffered substantial financial losses, including the depletion of their entire life savings, due to Citibank's lax security protocols.



The legal action underscores the importance of financial institutions implementing stringent security measures and promptly addressing fraudulent activities to protect their customers' assets and uphold trust in the banking system.



"Banks are supposed to be the safest place to keep money, yet Citi’s negligence has allowed scammers to steal millions of dollars from hardworking people," James stated in a release. "Many New Yorkers rely on online banking to pay bills or save for big milestones, and if a bank cannot secure its customers’ accounts, they are failing in their most basic duty."



"There is no excuse for Citi’s failure to protect and prevent millions of dollars from being stolen from customers’ accounts and my office will not write off illegal behavior from big banks," she further mentioned.

