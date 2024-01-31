Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) On behalf of Saudi King, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud grants His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with King Abdulaziz Medal
