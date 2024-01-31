European exchanges close Tuesday with gains

(MENAFN) European stock markets showed resilience and closed with gains on Tuesday, reflecting positive sentiment among investors.



The STOXX Europe 600, considered a broad gauge of European equities as it encompasses around 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 countries, recorded a modest increase of 0.79 points, or 0.16 percent, bringing its value to 485.63 by the end of the trading session.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index demonstrated strength by rising 33 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 7,666. Investors seemed optimistic about the economic recovery and corporate performance in the UK, contributing to the positive momentum in the market.



Germany's benchmark DAX 30 index also posted gains, adding 30 points, or 0.18 percent, to finish at 16,972. The upward trajectory in the DAX was driven by favorable economic indicators and the ongoing recovery in key sectors of the German economy.



Meanwhile, France's CAC 40 index saw a healthy rise of 36 points, or 0.48 percent, closing the session at 7,677. French stocks benefited from renewed optimism surrounding economic growth prospects and corporate earnings in the country.



Italy's FTSE MIB index exhibited notable strength, surging 389 points, or 1.29 percent, to reach 30,623 by the closing bell. Positive developments in Italy's economic landscape and improving investor sentiment contributed to the robust performance of Italian equities.



Among European indices, Spain's IBEX 35 emerged as the top performer of the day, rallying 149 points, or 1.51 percent, to settle at 10,039. Investors showed confidence in Spain's economic recovery trajectory and its resilience amid global challenges.



Overall, the upbeat performance of European stock markets reflects growing investor confidence in the region's economic outlook and underscores the resilience of European equities in the face of ongoing uncertainties in the global markets.

