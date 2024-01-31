US exchanges close Tuesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) Major stock exchanges in the United States closed with mixed results on Tuesday, setting the stage for the Federal Reserve's initial monetary decision of 2024, scheduled for the following day.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 133 points, marking a 0.35 percent increase, to reach a closing level of 38,467.



Conversely, the S&P 500 experienced a slight decline of nearly three points, or 0.06 percent, ending the day at 4,924. Similarly, the tech-oriented Nasdaq Composite fell by 118 points, translating to a 0.76 percent decrease, and concluded the session at 15,509.



As anticipation mounted ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, investors remained attentive to Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference. They sought insights into the central bank's outlook on interest rates in the upcoming months, despite widespread expectations of no immediate changes to the benchmark rate.



The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, decreased by 2 percent to 13.31. Simultaneously, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note dropped by 1.3 percent to 4.039 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index registered a 0.2 percent decline, reaching 103.43, while the euro strengthened by 0.1 percent against the greenback, trading at USD1.0844.



The performance of precious metals varied, with gold edging up by 0.15 percent to USD2,036 per ounce, while silver retreated by 0.2 percent to USD23.14 per ounce.



Oil prices exhibited positive momentum, with the global benchmark Brent crude rising by 0.7 percent to USD82.40 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude increasing by 1.3 percent to USD77.78 per barrel.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790413