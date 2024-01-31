Microsoft reports 18 percent surge in revenue for Q4 of 2023

(MENAFN) Microsoft, a prominent global technology company headquartered in the United States, reported an 18 percent increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, as indicated in its financial results statement released on Tuesday.



During the three-month period ending on December 31, referred to as the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year by the company, Microsoft generated USD62 billion in revenue.



Net income exceeded USD21.8 billion, while operating income reached USD27 billion, marking a 33 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



"We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella remarked in the declaration, alluding to artificial intelligence (AI).



"By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we’re winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector."



Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft, highlighted that Microsoft Cloud revenue surged by 24 percent year-on-year, reaching USD33.7 billion during the October-December period.



Additionally, revenue generated by the company's Intelligent Cloud unit amounted to USD25.9 billion, reflecting a 20 percent increase, as per the financial results.



Microsoft achieved a significant milestone when its market value exceeded USD3 trillion last Friday, surpassing Apple as the world's most valuable public company by market capitalization.



As of the market close on Tuesday, Microsoft's market value stood at USD3.04 trillion, while Apple's market cap declined to USD2.91 trillion. This underscores Microsoft's robust performance and market leadership position in the technology sector.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790412