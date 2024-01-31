PayPal plans to cut global workforce by nearly 9 percent

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, PayPal, a multinational financial technology company headquartered in the United States, announced its intention to reduce its global workforce by approximately 9 percent, equating to around 2,500 jobs.



"We are doing this to right-size our business, allowing us to move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth," Leader and chief executive officer Alex Chriss stated in a release.



Chriss stated that employees affected by the job cuts would receive notifications starting from Tuesday through the end of the week.



Following the announcement, PayPal, known for its online payments system, experienced a slight decline in its stock price, dropping by 0.16 percent during after-hours trading on the Nasdaq. This decline followed a 0.13 percent decrease in its stock price during regular trading hours on Tuesday.



The technology sector in the United States has witnessed numerous companies implementing job cuts since the final quarter of the previous year. Many of these companies have cited lower income and declining advertisement revenue as reasons for the workforce reductions.



Among the notable companies that have laid off employees since the last quarter of 2023 are Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, and Google's parent company, Alphabet. These workforce reductions highlight the challenges faced by companies in the technology sector amidst evolving market conditions and economic uncertainties.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790411