Qatar Reports Progress On Release Of Hostages In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Qatari Prime
Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al
Thani reported progress in the release of hostages held by the
Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister of
Qatar said during a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington,
Trend reports.
According to information, negotiations were held with the
participation of the heads of intelligence of Egypt, Israel and the
United States.
The Prime Minister stressed that the progress achieved will
likely allow the situation to return to normal, or at least lay the
foundation for further steps. He noted that the current stage of
negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with the participation of
mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, could in the
future lead to a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The head of government also said that the release of all Israeli
hostages would be a key condition for a potential agreement. He
also expressed his intention to present the draft agreement to
Hamas representatives in order to achieve their positive and
constructive participation in the process.
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.