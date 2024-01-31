New Chairman Of Board Of Seaside Boulevard Department Appointed - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Khanlar Agalarov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Seaside Boulevard Department, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev has issued another decree dismissing Ilgar Mustafayev from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Seaside Boulevard Department.

