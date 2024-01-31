New Chairman Of Board Of Seaside Boulevard Department Appointed - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Khanlar Agalarov
has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the
Seaside Boulevard Department, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
President Ilham Aliyev has issued another decree dismissing
Ilgar Mustafayev from his position as Chairman of the Board of
Directors of the Seaside Boulevard Department.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.