               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Chairman Of Board Of Seaside Boulevard Department Appointed - Decree


1/31/2024 2:19:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Khanlar Agalarov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Seaside Boulevard Department, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev has issued another decree dismissing Ilgar Mustafayev from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Seaside Boulevard Department.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search