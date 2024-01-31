Resident Of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park To Export Own Products - AZPROMO

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan will begin exporting its own products as part of a pilot project this year, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

