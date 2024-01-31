               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Names Last Year's Chart-Buster Importers Of Non-Oil Products


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan exported non-oil products to Russia worth $1.114 billion in 2023, said Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2023, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayev, the top 10 countries of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports also include Türkiye ($784 million), Georgia ($332 million), Switzerland ($175 million), Kazakhstan ($95 million), Turkmenistan ($85 million), Ukraine ($79 million), the UAE ($69 million), Kyrgyzstan ($59 million), and Romania ($45 million).

