Azerbaijan Names Last Year's Chart-Buster Importers Of Non-Oil Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan
exported non-oil products to Russia worth $1.114 billion in 2023,
said Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion
Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev
during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2023,
Trend reports.
According to Abdullayev, the top 10 countries of Azerbaijan's
non-oil exports also include Türkiye ($784 million), Georgia ($332
million), Switzerland ($175 million), Kazakhstan ($95 million),
Turkmenistan ($85 million), Ukraine ($79 million), the UAE ($69
million), Kyrgyzstan ($59 million), and Romania ($45 million).
Will be updated
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.