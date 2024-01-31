Azerbaijan And Germany Share Views On Pre-COP29 Preparations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The meeting took
place between the delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the
Federal Republic of Germany Jennifer Morgan and Minister of Ecology
and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the process of
preparing for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will take
place in Azerbaijan this year.
Will be updated
