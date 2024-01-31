               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbek Cabbage Is Sold In Latvian Supermarkets


1/31/2024 2:19:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Uzbek early-ripening cabbage is sold in supermarkets in Riga (Latvia), the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to Marite Gailite, an expert from the association of vegetable growers Latvijas dārznieks, cabbage from Greece is also sold in Latvia, which is slightly cheaper than Uzbek cabbage, but the demand for Uzbek cabbage remains higher.

According to photographs from the Ministry of Agriculture, the cost of cabbage from Uzbekistan is 1.99 euros per kilogram.

According to data, Uzbekistan exports vegetables worth about US$200-250 million annually, and cabbage accounts for 10 percent of this income. Cabbage ranks third in terms of export volume after greenhouse tomatoes and onions.

