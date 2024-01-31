Uzbek Cabbage Is Sold In Latvian Supermarkets

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Uzbek
early-ripening cabbage is sold in supermarkets in Riga (Latvia),
the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan said in a statement,
Trend reports.
According to Marite Gailite, an expert from the association of
vegetable growers Latvijas dārznieks, cabbage from Greece is also
sold in Latvia, which is slightly cheaper than Uzbek cabbage, but
the demand for Uzbek cabbage remains higher.
According to photographs from the Ministry of Agriculture, the
cost of cabbage from Uzbekistan is 1.99 euros per kilogram.
According to data, Uzbekistan exports vegetables worth about
US$200-250 million annually, and cabbage accounts for 10 percent of
this income. Cabbage ranks third in terms of export volume after
greenhouse tomatoes and onions.
