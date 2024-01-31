EU Deploys Twinning Advisors In Central Asia To Track Dev't Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The EU has
assigned senior resident twinning advisors to all Central Asian
countries to monitor progress in the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Margaritis
Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a closing ceremony for the Global
Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity
held in Brussels.
"We also export opportunities for the so-called soft
investments, through twinning and technical assistance. To support
these efforts, senior resident twinning advisors from our EU member
states will be assigned to all Central Asian countries. We have
launched the coordination platform. Through this platform, we will
regularly monitor progress, enhance cooperation, and ensure that
the development of the TITR is always on track," he said.
The VP added that, today, Central Asia emerges as an anchor of
stability today.
"All five countries contribute to this. Connectivity is just the
beginning of a beneficial partnership between the EU and Central
Asia. We aim not only to improve infrastructure but also to
implement a new, sustainable outreach and cooperative approach
involving value chains, border-crossing processes, better
environmental outcomes, and, ultimately, resilience. We have a new
50 million euro regional transport program that will provide
practical assistance to advance existing and future transport
projects. This will contribute to a total of 1.5 billion euros
allocated by the EU Commission and EIB to progress the transport
infrastructure agenda in the region. Multiple investment agreements
have been signed within this forum. All these commitments together
constitute an impressive 10 billion euro financial package. This is
real money for real projects," Margaritis Schinas said.
