Azerbaijani PM Holds Discussions With Head Of Russian Emergencies Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Prime Minister of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Minister of the
Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination
of Consequences of Natural Disasters Alexander Kurenkov, Trend reports, referring
to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic.
The meeting underscored the strong strategic alliance between
Azerbaijan and Russia. It was highlighted that the two countries
should actively develop their collaboration in all areas, including
emergency prevention and elimination.
The parties emphasized the necessity of signing the Plan of
Joint Activities between the Republic of Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Emergency Situations and the Russian Federation's Ministry of Civil
Defense, Emergencies, and Natural Disasters for 2024-2026.
During the meeting, the opportunities for strengthening
Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation in emergency prevention and
response were highlighted.
