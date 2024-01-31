Azerbaijan's Azergold Sums Up 2023 With Boost In Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. AzerGold CJSC's gold production in 2023 went up to 63,700 oz, Trend reports.

According to the information, an increase in gold production of 1,700 oz (3 percent) was recorded in 2023, which smashes the 2022 indicators.

It is also the highest annual figure for the entire period of activity.

Meanwhile, the production plan for 2024 makes up 70,000 oz, which stands 9 percent more than that in 2023.

