Another Group Of Former IDP Families Arrives In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Another group of
families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived in
Lachin town of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The newly arrived families were handed keys to apartments.
Officials from Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and
IDPs, as well as the Special Representative Office of the President
of Azerbaijan, attended the ceremony in the Lachin district, part
of the East Zangazur Economic Region.
The families will be settled in the houses where they lived in
Lachin town before the occupation and which were restored and
rebuilt on the instructions of the head of state after the
liberation of Azerbaijani territories. At this point, 23 additional
families (72 people) had been resettled in Lachin town.
Thus, 431 families, i.e., 1,627 people, have been permanently
resettled in Lachin town.
