Another Group Of Former IDP Families Arrives In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Another group of families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived in Lachin town of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The newly arrived families were handed keys to apartments.

Officials from Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, as well as the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan, attended the ceremony in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangazur Economic Region.

The families will be settled in the houses where they lived in Lachin town before the occupation and which were restored and rebuilt on the instructions of the head of state after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. At this point, 23 additional families (72 people) had been resettled in Lachin town.

Thus, 431 families, i.e., 1,627 people, have been permanently resettled in Lachin town.

