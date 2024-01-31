               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Sumgait Notes Progress In Number Of Residents Of Chemical-Industrial Park


1/31/2024 2:18:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Baku Cardboard and Box Factory LLC has become the 39th resident of Sumgait Chemical-Industrial Park, Trend reports.

According to the information, the company has pledged to invest 20 million manats in production.

100 workplaces will be created at the enterprise.

To note, Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) became the first industrial park in Azerbaijan more than 12 years ago, with about 7,000 people working there.

The enterprises of SCIPP have sold products worth over 10 billion manat, which is more than double the total investment volume.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790388

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search