Azerbaijan's Sumgait Notes Progress In Number Of Residents Of Chemical-Industrial Park

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Baku Cardboard
and Box Factory LLC has become the 39th resident of Sumgait
Chemical-Industrial Park, Trend reports.
According to the information, the company has pledged to invest
20 million manats in production.
100 workplaces will be created at the enterprise.
To note, Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) became the
first industrial park in Azerbaijan more than 12 years ago, with
about 7,000 people working there.
The enterprises of SCIPP have sold products worth over 10
billion manat, which is more than double the total investment
volume.
