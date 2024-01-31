Azerbaijan's Sumgait Notes Progress In Number Of Residents Of Chemical-Industrial Park

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Baku Cardboard and Box Factory LLC has become the 39th resident of Sumgait Chemical-Industrial Park, Trend reports.

According to the information, the company has pledged to invest 20 million manats in production.

100 workplaces will be created at the enterprise.

To note, Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) became the first industrial park in Azerbaijan more than 12 years ago, with about 7,000 people working there.

The enterprises of SCIPP have sold products worth over 10 billion manat, which is more than double the total investment volume.

