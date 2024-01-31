DB Engineering & Construction To Facilitate Transportation Via TITR

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route Association (TITR) and DB Engineering
& Construction, a subsidiary of the German railway authority, have
signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.
"The memorandum was signed in Brussels as part of the Global
Gateway Investment Forum "EU and Central Asia Transport
Connectivity". The paper is aimed to support the ongoing
development of trade and economic links in the Eurasian space by
improving transportation along transport routes," TITR Association
notes.
Addressing the forum at the session "Soft Connectivity II: How
to Make the Corridor Work. Interoperability and Harmonization",
Gaidar Abdikerimov, General Secretary of the Association, reported
on the actual infrastructural opportunities of the TITR route and
urged the forum participants to actively integrate the transport
systems of the EU and Central Asia.
To note, the TITR was established in 2014 and will celebrate its
anniversary this year.
More than 2.7 million tons of cargo were transported through it
in 2023, but the potential is triple that.
The TITR Association has been operating since 2016.
