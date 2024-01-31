Kazakhstan Suggests Meeting With EU To Discuss Dev't Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Kazakhstan
supports the idea of creating a cooperation mechanism for the
development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
(TITR), Daniyar Seidaliyev, Deputy Director at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a pannel discussion within the Global
Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity
held in Brussels.
Thus, to implement this idea, Kazakhstan has proposed to host a
meeting of this coordinationation council in Astana in 2024.
Moreover, Kazakhstan suggests to hold this meeting along with
the visit of President of the European Commission Ursula von der
Leyen.
The Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport
Connectivity was held in Brussels on January 29-30. The forum
established key priorities with the ultimate goal of transforming
the Trans-Caspian transport corridor into a sustainable, safer, and
more efficient route connecting Europe and Central Asia within a
maximum of 15 days.
In this regard, the EU, together with various partners has
mobilized the financing in the amount of 10 billion euros. The
European Commission plans to use this money for developing
sustainable transport in Central Asia in the short term.
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.