Environmental Policy Stands Among Activity Priorities Of Azerbaijan's Azergold - Chairman (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Environmental policy stands among activity priorities of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC, Chairman of the Board of CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"In order to assess the environmental impact of the company's activities, monitoring work is carried out locally. Urgent measures are being taken to minimize the impact on the environment. In addition, regular cleaning activities are carried out to clear the surrounding area of ​​debris," Ibrahimov explained.

"Tree planting campaigns are regularly carried out to contribute to the environment and restore the ecosystem. As part of the landscaping activities, more than 15,000 trees and shrubs were planted on the Chovdar territory. Continuity of activities in this direction will be ensured this year," he noted.

AzerGold CJSC was established through the decree issued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 11, 2015. It stands as one of the two enterprises dedicated to the extraction of gold and silver in Azerbaijan.

Currently, AzerGold is actively involved in the production and export of gold during the oxide (surface) phase of the Chovdar gold deposit's development. This includes operations at the Aghyokhush deposit, initiated in the first phase starting from November 2020, the Marah deposit since July 23, 2021, and the Tulallar deposit since February 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel