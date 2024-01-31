Azerbaijan's Azerblast LLC Talks Plans To Maximize Industrial Explosives Production Volume (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The industrial
explosives plant in Azerbaijan's Ganja aims to produce 14,000 tons
of ANFO and H-anfo type bulk industrial explosives annually during
its initial stage of operation, said CEO of AzerBlast LLC (a
subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC) Rizvan Bakhshiyev during the press
conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023,
Trend reports.
Bakhshiyev mentioned that considering the existing mining
potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur, which have been liberated
from occupation, along with significant construction projects and
export potential, the plant aims to increase its annual production
volume to a maximum of 31,500 tons in the next stage.
"As a potentially hazardous production site, the plant has fully
prioritized technical safety, meeting the requirements of both
local and international legislation. The project has received a
total investment of 15 million manat ($8.8 million), with 5.5
million manat ($3.2 million) allocated for construction works and 4
million manat ($2.35 million) for the purchase and installation of
equipment," he added.
In February 2023, AzerBlast LLC, a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC,
started construction of the first industrial explosives production
plant in Azerbaijan's Ganja city.
The production enterprise, covering a total area of 5,665 square
meters, is under construction on a 15-hectare site in Azerbaijan's
Kapaz district, aligning with the state policy for the
socio-economic development of regions. The completion of the plant,
boasting an annual production capacity of 31,000 tons, is
anticipated by the end of the current year, followed by its
operational commencement. Incorporating modern production
technologies, the enterprise will specialize in manufacturing ANFO
and H-anfo type bulk industrial explosives, notably used in the
mining and construction sectors. Initial plans entail the
production of 500 tons of explosives per month and 6,000 tons per
year, aligning with the existing demand of the country. Subsequent
phases aim to escalate production to meet growing demands and
eventually expand into international markets, contributing to the
country's non-oil exports.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.