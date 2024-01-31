Expected Contribution Of New Iron Ore Fields To Azerbaijan's GDP Released (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The contribution
to Gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047 will amount to 7.5 billion
manat ($4.4 billion) following the commissioning of iron ore
deposits in Azerbaijan, General Director of Azerbaijan's Dashkasan
Iron Ore LLC (a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC) Jeyhun Aliyev said
during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023,
Trend reports.
He noted that according to calculations by the Boston Consulting
Group, the cost of investments in the Dashkasan Iron Ore project is
estimated at 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).
“Besides, taking into account the direct and indirect impact of
the project, which serves the development of the non-oil and gas
sector of our country, it is expected to make a significant
contribution to the index employment in the Ganja-Dashkasan
economic region by opening thousands of permanent jobs,” he
added.
According to Aliyev, along with positive economic and social
effect, relatively low average iron content in ore rocks, lack of
direct access of the country to the world ocean and other factors
to some extent complicate the implementation of the project.
"However, despite this, there is sufficient interest from
foreign investors in the project. To ensure financing of the
project with high investment value without additional burden on the
state budget, AzerGold CJSC is currently negotiating with several
large potential partner companies. After assessing the proposals
and conditions of all interested parties, a decision will be made
on the implementation of the project in the most favorable form for
the country and the people," he added.
To note, AzerGold CJSC was entrusted with works related to the
commissioning of the Dashkasan iron ore site by the relevant orders
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2020. Dashkasan
Iron Ore LLC, established in connection with the project as a
subsidiary company, started preparation for operational works.
Therefore, at the initial stage, at the two fields of the Dashkasan
Iron Ore complex - North-West and South-East - the studies on the
evaluation of mineral resources were conducted. As a result, an
increase of 69.7 million tons of resources contained in the earth's
interior was achieved at both deposits. Thus, the total weight of
ore reserves at all deposits of the Dashkasan iron ore area was
brought to 309.1 million tons.
