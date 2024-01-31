Embassy Marks Polling Spots For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The preparations for Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, set for February 7, are actively proceeding at the embassy in Türkiye, as well as the consulates general in Istanbul and Kars, the embassy said, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

According to the embassy, polling stations 46 and 47 have been set up at the embassy, 53 and 54 at the consulate general in Istanbul, and 55 at the consulate general in Kars.

Azerbaijani citizens permanently or temporarily residing in Türkiye, as well as those on long-term business trips, who have reached the age of 18 and are present in Türkiye on the day of the election with the right to vote, can exercise their voting rights by visiting the aforementioned polling stations between 8:00 and 19:00 (GMT +3) with their national passport or identity card.

Addresses of the polling stations:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye: Diplomatik site, Baku sokak No. 1, Oran/Ankara;

Consulate General in Istanbul: Zeytinogu Caddesi No. 65, Akatlar, Besiktas / Istanbul;

Consulate General in Kars: Yusif Paşa məhəlləsi Heydar Aliyev prospekti N: 9, Kars / Merkez.

For any inquiries regarding participation in the election, Azerbaijani citizens in Türkiye can contact the embassy through the "hotline" number +90 535 577 61 68.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

