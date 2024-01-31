Embassy Marks Polling Spots For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The preparations
for Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, set for
February 7, are actively proceeding at the embassy in Türkiye, as
well as the consulates general in Istanbul and Kars, the embassy
said, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent
Media Center.
According to the embassy, polling stations 46 and 47 have been
set up at the embassy, 53 and 54 at the consulate general in
Istanbul, and 55 at the consulate general in Kars.
Azerbaijani citizens permanently or temporarily residing in
Türkiye, as well as those on long-term business trips, who have
reached the age of 18 and are present in Türkiye on the day of the
election with the right to vote, can exercise their voting rights
by visiting the aforementioned polling stations between 8:00 and
19:00 (GMT +3) with their national passport or identity card.
Addresses of the polling stations:
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye: Diplomatik site, Baku sokak
No. 1, Oran/Ankara;
Consulate General in Istanbul: Zeytinogu Caddesi No. 65,
Akatlar, Besiktas / Istanbul;
Consulate General in Kars: Yusif Paşa məhəlləsi Heydar Aliyev
prospekti N: 9, Kars / Merkez.
For any inquiries regarding participation in the election,
Azerbaijani citizens in Türkiye can contact the embassy through the
"hotline" number +90 535 577 61 68.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
