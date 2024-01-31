Azerbaijan's Revenues From Gold And Silver Sales Revealed (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Revenues of
AzerGold CJSC from the sale of gold and silver in local and
international markets last year amounted to 232.8 million manat,
Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during
the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for
2023, Trend reports.
According to him, the growth in total sales revenue amounted to
15 percent compared to the 2022 figure.
"In 2023, exports contributed 210.1 million manat ($123.6
million), and domestic sales amounted to 22.7 million manat ($13.35
million), marking an 11 percent increase in export revenues and an
81 percent increase in domestic sales revenues compared to 2022.
Notably, 97.9 percent of the income from the total sales of
valuable products in 2023 came from gold sales. Thus, the
cumulative revenue from the sale of gold and silver from 2017 to
2023 reached 1.19 billion manat ($669.9 million). During this
period, 416,000 ounces of gold and 853,000 ounces of silver were
sold in domestic and foreign markets," he noted.
To note, AzerGold CJSC was established by the Decree of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated February 11, 2015.
AzerGold is one of the two companies engaged in gold and silver
mining in Azerbaijan.
Currently, AzerGold is engaged in gold production and export
within the oxide (surface) phase of development of the Chovdar gold
deposit, from the Aghyokhush deposit within the first phase of its
development (from November 2020), Marah - (from July 23, 2021),
Tulallar - (from February 2023).
