Azerbaijan Appoints Judges Of Several First Instance Courts - Decree

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of judges of several first instance courts, Trend reports

