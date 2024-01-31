Kyrgyzstan, EU Focus On Developing Transport Links

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kyrgyzstan and the EU discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation with a focus on developing transport links, transit potential, and trade, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the discussion took place during a meeting between the deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev, and the Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in Brussels, Belgium.

Torobaev addressed the issue of the removal of Kyrgyzstan's airlines from the EU flight safety list. Furthermore, he engaged in discussions about simplifying the visa regime for Kyrgyzstan citizens and suggested collaboration in developing rare earth and other critical metal deposits.

In addition, he conveyed the desire for the European side to explore the possibility of supporting the exchange of the country's external debt for "green" projects.

In turn, Borrell recognized the increasing significance of Central Asia globally and affirmed the EU's commitment to enhancing ties and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in mutually beneficial areas.

During his working trip to Brussels, Bakyt Torobaev participated at the inaugural session of the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity. During his speech, Torobaev said that the collaboration between the economically robust EU and resource-rich Central Asia opens significant opportunities for both sides. In this regard, he called for strengthening transportation and trade corridors between the regions.