Kyrgyzstan, EU Focus On Developing Transport Links

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kyrgyzstan and
the EU discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation with a
focus on developing transport links, transit potential, and trade,
Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the
discussion took place during a meeting between the deputy chairman
of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water
Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev,
and the Vice President of the European Commission and High
Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,
Josep Borrell, in Brussels, Belgium.
Torobaev addressed the issue of the removal of Kyrgyzstan's
airlines from the EU flight safety list. Furthermore, he engaged in
discussions about simplifying the visa regime for Kyrgyzstan
citizens and suggested collaboration in developing rare earth and
other critical metal deposits.
In addition, he conveyed the desire for the European side to
explore the possibility of supporting the exchange of the country's
external debt for "green" projects.
In turn, Borrell recognized the increasing significance of
Central Asia globally and affirmed the EU's commitment to enhancing
ties and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in mutually beneficial
areas.
During his working trip to Brussels, Bakyt Torobaev participated
at the inaugural session of the Global Gateway Investors Forum for
EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity. During his speech, Torobaev
said that the collaboration between the economically robust EU and
resource-rich Central Asia opens significant opportunities for both
sides. In this regard, he called for strengthening transportation
and trade corridors between the regions.
