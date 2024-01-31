Gold Production Volumes At Azerbaijan's Chovdar Field Disclosed (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The first phase
of the Chovdar field in Azerbaijan produced 243,400 ounces of gold,
Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov
said during a press conference on the results of activities for
2023, Trend reports.
According to him, production has begun at the second phase of
the deposit (sulfide phase and side deposits).
"There are two types of ores classified according to their
properties influencing the extraction of the valuable component:
oxide ores and sulfide ores. Oxide ores are formed as a result of
the natural weathering of sulfide ores, with the gold and silver
they contain being relatively unbound. Concurrently, intermediary
ores, termed transit ores in scientific literature, exist between
oxide and sulfide ores," Ibrahimov said.
"The extraction of gold and silver from oxide ores relies on the
heap leach pad (HLP) method, involving solution crushing and
precipitation. Nonetheless, this processing approach faces economic
challenges due to its low gold recovery percentage. In instances
where the method is applied to partial transit ores (oxide-sulfide
mixed ores), and particularly in sulfide ores, the recovery rate is
approximately 50 percent, rendering it economically impractical,"
he added.
"Hence, to overcome this challenge, transit, and sulfide ores
require initial artificial stripping before gold can be effectively
precipitated, ensuring a more satisfactory yield. In the near
future, a further extension of the operation of the Chovdar
Integrated Regional Processing Area (CIRPA) is planned with the
discovery of new deposits and an increase in resources in the
region," the chairman said.
Ibrahimov highlighted that considering these factors,
comprehensive metallurgical studies were undertaken to ascertain
the production method for all categories of ores intended for
processing at CIRPA.
"MICON International, renowned for its international standing,
has compiled an exhaustive feasibility study along with preliminary
design documentation. As outlined in the project documentation, the
strategy involves employing a leaching ball for gold mines during
the oxide phase and tank leaching in the sulfide phase (CIL -
Carbon in Leach) to guarantee optimal efficiency," he added.
AzerGold CJSC was established through the decree issued by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 11, 2015. It stands
as one of the two enterprises dedicated to the extraction of gold
and silver in Azerbaijan.
Currently, AzerGold is actively involved in the production and
export of gold during the oxide (surface) phase of the Chovdar gold
deposit's development. This includes operations at the Aghyokhush
deposit, initiated in the first phase starting from November 2020,
the Marah deposit since July 23, 2021, and the Tulallar deposit
since February 2023.
