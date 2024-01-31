               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Minister Of Emergency Situations Calls On Baku


1/31/2024 2:18:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov has visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The two-day visit will focus on issues of cooperation across emergency bodies.

