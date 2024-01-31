Baker Hughes Unveils New Hydrogen Testing Facility In Italy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Baker Hughes has
unveiled a new hydrogen testing facility in Florence, Italy,
Trend reports.
According to the company, the new facility comes with a testing
platform for full load testing, offering total fuel flexibility of
up to 100 percent hydrogen. It's equipped with a 300-bar pressure
and a storage capacity of 2,450 kg.
This infrastructure, designed with top-notch safety and security
standards especially important for hydrogen, enables Baker Hughes
to test turbines under various project conditions, giving customers
added confidence in their operations. The hydrogen testing facility
will now act as a central point for Baker Hughes to work closely
with customers in the expanding hydrogen economy.
Moreover, Baker Hughes just wrapped up making and testing its
NovaLT 16 hydrogen turbines for Air Products' Net-Zero Hydrogen
Energy Complex in Edmonton, Canada. The company reported that the
turbines went through full load testing at the recently revealed
Hydrogen Testing Facility. This line of turbines can be used for
different industrial purposes, such as combined heat and power, as
well as for pipeline and gas storage operations.
The company also shared updates on another crucial hydrogen
project with Air Products, marking the delivery of the initial two
advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM project in
Saudi Arabia. This project, which stands as the world's largest
green hydrogen initiative through the joint efforts of ACWA Power,
Air Products, and NEOM, is making significant strides. Baker Hughes
recently invested in expanding its manufacturing site in Modon,
Saudi Arabia, to better aid project deliveries in the region,
including NEOM, by providing localized testing and packaging
solutions. These initiatives are part of the ongoing collaboration
between the two companies on hydrogen that began in 2021.
