NGO Observers Quadruple Versus Last Azerbaijani Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The number of
non-governmental organizations (NGOs) representatives observing the
upcoming election in Azerbaijan has quadrupled compared to the
previous presidential election, My Voice Election Monitoring
Coalition told "Election 2024,” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.
According to My Voice's interim report, Azerbaijan's civil
society participation in monitoring the upcoming election scheduled
for February 7 is notably greater than in the presidential
elections of 2013 and 2018.
A record-breaking 78 non-governmental organizations are set to
participate in the observation process.
"A total of 6,045 individuals, representing NGOs, civil society
institutions, and public associations operating in the country,
will participate as observers during the upcoming presidential
election," the report said.
As outlined in the report, the coalition representatives held
discussions with members of the OSCE Office for Democratic
Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) election observation mission
in Azerbaijan, as well as the heads of the European Union office in
Azerbaijan. The sides exchanged views on the ongoing election
process.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
