Hamas' Total Annihilation In Gaza Spells Impossible - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The destruction
of Hamas in Gaza is impossible, Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director of
Trend Agency, head of the Turkic World media platform, and
political commentator, told local media, Trend reports.
"Hamas controls the whole Gaza Strip, and UN personnel there are
frequently in regular communication with Hamas. The organization
known as Hamas currently has political and military offshoots in
addition to Hamas itself. The situation in the region is severe.
The confrontation, which began on October 7, last year, has already
moved into a new phase. Over 26,000 civilians have died as a result
of these operations," he noted.
Rufiz Hafizoglu emphasized that the destruction of Hamas in Gaza
is impossible.
"When Israel started the war, their government stated that it
would end Hamas in a week, but later it said that the war would
last. Meanwhile, Israeli officials are openly saying that some form
of agreement to the terms put forward by Hamas is needed," he
added.
