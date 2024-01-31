Hamas' Total Annihilation In Gaza Spells Impossible - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The destruction of Hamas in Gaza is impossible, Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director of Trend Agency, head of the Turkic World media platform, and political commentator, told local media, Trend reports.

"Hamas controls the whole Gaza Strip, and UN personnel there are frequently in regular communication with Hamas. The organization known as Hamas currently has political and military offshoots in addition to Hamas itself. The situation in the region is severe. The confrontation, which began on October 7, last year, has already moved into a new phase. Over 26,000 civilians have died as a result of these operations," he noted.

Rufiz Hafizoglu emphasized that the destruction of Hamas in Gaza is impossible.

"When Israel started the war, their government stated that it would end Hamas in a week, but later it said that the war would last. Meanwhile, Israeli officials are openly saying that some form of agreement to the terms put forward by Hamas is needed," he added.

