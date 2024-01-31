Numerous Job Opportunities To Emerge In Khankendi By End Of February

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. About 40 new
workplaces are planned to be created in Khankendi by the end of
February, said the Head of State Service on Property Issues under
the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Matin Eynullayev during the
briefing on the activity of the structure in 2023 and upcoming
tasks, Trend reports.
The head of the service highlighted plans to reestablish two gas
stations, one mobile operator, one market, one trucking service,
one hair salon, and one pharmacy in Khankendi.
"The initial focus pertains to life-sustaining industries. The
second objective is to expedite construction and rehabilitation
efforts, secure the supply of raw materials, and decrease the cost
of operations in the region by revitalizing enterprises engaged in
the production and processing of construction materials. Currently,
two concrete and three marble and stone-granite workshops have been
identified as operators, with contracts in the process of being
finalized. The goal is to restart the operations of these
enterprises and generate over 50 workplaces by the end of March,"
he added.
The grandiose victory in the Second Karabakh War and the
successful outcomes of 24-hour local anti-terror measures laid the
foundation for the 'Great Return' state program to Azerbaijani
territories, which Armenia had occupied for over 30 years.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.