IPA CIS Int'l Observers On A Short-Term Mission To Monitor Azerbaijan's Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A group of
international observers from the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of
Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS),
invited by the Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova,
is taking part in the observation of Azerbaijan's extraordinary
presidential election, Trend reports via the Secretariat of the IPA CIS
Council.
The group includes accredited MPs and senators from Belarus,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The
Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhakip
Asanov was appointed as the coordinator of the observer group from
the IPA CIS.
Besides, the group includes officials from the assembly led by
the Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council Dmitry Kobitsky.
The observers will begin short-term monitoring in Azerbaijan on
February 4. Meetings with candidates' election headquarters, the
leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Prosecutor
General's Office, the Constitutional Court, and the Parliament of
Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 4-6.
On February 7, international observers from the IPA CIS will
visit polling stations in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan.
Monitoring will also be organized at foreign polling stations.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
