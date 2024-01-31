IPA CIS Int'l Observers On A Short-Term Mission To Monitor Azerbaijan's Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A group of international observers from the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), invited by the Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova, is taking part in the observation of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports via the Secretariat of the IPA CIS Council.

The group includes accredited MPs and senators from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhakip Asanov was appointed as the coordinator of the observer group from the IPA CIS.

Besides, the group includes officials from the assembly led by the Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council Dmitry Kobitsky.

The observers will begin short-term monitoring in Azerbaijan on February 4. Meetings with candidates' election headquarters, the leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Prosecutor General's Office, the Constitutional Court, and the Parliament of Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 4-6.

On February 7, international observers from the IPA CIS will visit polling stations in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan. Monitoring will also be organized at foreign polling stations.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel