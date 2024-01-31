Exploration Work For Precious Metals Underway In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Exploration work
for precious metals is underway in areas cleared of mines in
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir
Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of
activities for 2023, Trend reports.
Will be updated
