Exploration Work For Precious Metals Underway In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Exploration work for precious metals is underway in areas cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

