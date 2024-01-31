               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Expected Contribution Of New Iron Ore Fields To Azerbaijan's GDP Released


1/31/2024 2:18:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The contribution to Gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047 will amount to 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion) following the commissioning of iron ore deposits in Azerbaijan, General Director of Azerbaijan's Dashkasan Iron Ore LLC (a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC) Jeyhun Aliyev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

He noted that according to calculations by the Boston Consulting Group, the cost of investments in the Dashkasan Iron Ore project is estimated at 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).

“Besides, taking into account the direct and indirect impact of the project, which serves the development of the non-oil and gas sector of our country, it is expected to make a significant contribution to the index employment in the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region by opening thousands of permanent jobs,” he added.

Will be updated

MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search