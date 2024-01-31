Expected Contribution Of New Iron Ore Fields To Azerbaijan's GDP Released

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The contribution
to Gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047 will amount to 7.5 billion
manat ($4.4 billion) following the commissioning of iron ore
deposits in Azerbaijan, General Director of Azerbaijan's Dashkasan
Iron Ore LLC (a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC) Jeyhun Aliyev said
during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023,
Trend reports.
He noted that according to calculations by the Boston Consulting
Group, the cost of investments in the Dashkasan Iron Ore project is
estimated at 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).
“Besides, taking into account the direct and indirect impact of
the project, which serves the development of the non-oil and gas
sector of our country, it is expected to make a significant
contribution to the index employment in the Ganja-Dashkasan
economic region by opening thousands of permanent jobs,” he
added.
