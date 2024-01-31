Expected Contribution Of New Iron Ore Fields To Azerbaijan's GDP Released

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The contribution to Gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047 will amount to 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion) following the commissioning of iron ore deposits in Azerbaijan, General Director of Azerbaijan's Dashkasan Iron Ore LLC (a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC) Jeyhun Aliyev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

He noted that according to calculations by the Boston Consulting Group, the cost of investments in the Dashkasan Iron Ore project is estimated at 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).

“Besides, taking into account the direct and indirect impact of the project, which serves the development of the non-oil and gas sector of our country, it is expected to make a significant contribution to the index employment in the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region by opening thousands of permanent jobs,” he added.

Will be updated