Second Karabakh War Entrants Receive Novel Prostheses Via State Rehab Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Following the
Second Karabakh War, in which the Azerbaijani Army, under the
leadership of the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, won a brilliant victory,
comprehensive measures were taken to rehabilitate the war
participants within the framework of the social support program,
said the Chairman of the State Medical-Social Expertise and
Rehabilitation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of Population, Anar Bayramov, Trend reports.
During a news briefing on disability assessment and
rehabilitation, Bayramov stated that the social support program has
delivered 56,300 rehabilitation services to 11,000 family members
of martyrs and war participants. Furthermore, 460 people have
received 481 new high-tech prosthetics.
It was noted that efforts aimed at improving the quality of
services supplied had been further enhanced.
"In 2023, the agency's rehabilitation centers provided services
to 87.700 persons with disabilities, marking a 74 percent increase
compared to the previous year," he said.
"To enhance access to rehabilitation services, mobile services
were expanded, and during the reporting period, mobile home
rehabilitation services were provided to 1,437 individuals, a
six-fold increase over the previous year. Additionally, in 2023,
the agency supplied 91.400 pieces of rehabilitation equipment to
10,500 individuals with disabilities," said the chairman.
"Over the past five years, Azerbaijan has created a contemporary
rehabilitation system, with substantial efforts made to extend the
network of rehabilitation centers," Bayramov stated.
