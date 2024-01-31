Second Karabakh War Entrants Receive Novel Prostheses Via State Rehab Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Following the Second Karabakh War, in which the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, won a brilliant victory, comprehensive measures were taken to rehabilitate the war participants within the framework of the social support program, said the Chairman of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Anar Bayramov, Trend reports.

During a news briefing on disability assessment and rehabilitation, Bayramov stated that the social support program has delivered 56,300 rehabilitation services to 11,000 family members of martyrs and war participants. Furthermore, 460 people have received 481 new high-tech prosthetics.

It was noted that efforts aimed at improving the quality of services supplied had been further enhanced.

"In 2023, the agency's rehabilitation centers provided services to 87.700 persons with disabilities, marking a 74 percent increase compared to the previous year," he said.

"To enhance access to rehabilitation services, mobile services were expanded, and during the reporting period, mobile home rehabilitation services were provided to 1,437 individuals, a six-fold increase over the previous year. Additionally, in 2023, the agency supplied 91.400 pieces of rehabilitation equipment to 10,500 individuals with disabilities," said the chairman.

"Over the past five years, Azerbaijan has created a contemporary rehabilitation system, with substantial efforts made to extend the network of rehabilitation centers," Bayramov stated.

