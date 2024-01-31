Azerbaijan Plans To Corporatize And Sell Shares Of Leading State Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Head of the State
Service for Property Affairs under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan Matin Eynullayev stated that he will prepare proposals
for the sale to private investors of part of the state's shares in
major state-owned companies, particularly in the structures of
SOCAR, AzerGold CJSC, ASCO, BakTelecom, AzTelekom, and ABB Bank,
Trend reports.
"President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a
decree at the end of last year aimed at soliciting private sector
investment in order to privatize state-owned firms. This directive
requires us to prepare recommendations for all state-owned firms.
Proposal preparation should take no longer than nine months. We are
discussing selling blocks of stock rather than direct
privatization.," Eynullayev said.
According to him, corporatization may affect such SOCAR
structures as the Azerkhimiya Production Association, ethylene and
propylene production enterprises, and methanol and urea plants.
"Local and foreign investors will be able to take part in
purchasing shares of production associations (PAs) and CJSCs, where
the state currently holds 100 percent of shares. The shares of the
state will be reduced. Now we are working on preparing proposals
for each CJSC and PA, and it may take nine months," Eynullayev
said.
He underlined that while the government wants to attract
international investors to the privatization process, they still
have limited land rights (just rent).
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.